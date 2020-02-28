Next stage of Dunlop Street construction to start in March, Barrie officials say

Send this page to someone via email

The next phase of the Dunlop Street construction project will start the week of March 2 and will continue until the fall.

City officials say the project will replace aging infrastructure in Barrie’s downtown and will incorporate wider sidewalks, while providing downtown businesses with more “attractive and accessible” storefronts.

The project will implement new streetlights, planters and trees in downtown Barrie.

Officials are reminding residents that all businesses on Dunlop Street are open during construction and that the road is open to pedestrians.

From March to July, the Dunlop Street East and Owen Street intersection will be closed, as will Dunlop Street East between Owen and Clapperton streets.

From July to September, the Five Points intersection and the Toronto Street intersection will be closed, with construction areas on Dunlop Street between Clapperton Street and Maple Avenue and in between Mary and Toronto streets.

Then, from September to November, the Mary Street intersection and Maple Avenue intersection will be closed, with construction on Dunlop Street East between Maple Avenue and Mary Street.

Two-hour free parking will be provided in the Chase McEachern Way and Maple Avenue Central parking lots from March until the end of construction. Officials say residents and visitors must print a parking receipt from the machine and display it on their dashboard to be eligible for the free two-hour parking.

The initial phase of construction took place on Dunlop Street, from Poyntz Street to Owen Street between August and November 2019.

