Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally arrives in London’s Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

At least 80 people gathered in Victoria Park in downtown London, Ont., on Friday afternoon in another show of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, including protesters in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville.

READ MORE: Racist comments on Indigenous stories prompts outlets to turn them off

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters are trying to stop construction of a massive natural gas pipeline that crosses their traditional territory in British Columbia. Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 people on Monday at a solidarity railway blockade in Tyendinaga, though new blockades were set up soon after.

The London event, dubbed ‘Emergency Action in Solidarity with Tyendinaga + Wet’suwet’en,’ was organized by Idle No More – London, Red Warriors, and Climate Justice London and began at 2 p.m. Friday.

At roughly 2:30 p.m., they began marching north on Richmond Street. As of 2:40 p.m., the exact route to be taken was unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

Protesters began marching north on Richmond Street in a show of solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

The gathering comes just over two weeks after over 100 protesters marched through downtown London in an initial showing of solidarity.

The hereditary chiefs and members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who support them had been blocking construction on a section of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project that runs through traditional Indigenous territory near Houston, B.C. before RCMP began enforcing an injunction in early February.

The 670-kilometre pipeline is being constructed elsewhere between northeastern B.C. and an LNG export facility in Kitimat on the coast, and has received consent from all 20 elected First Nation councils along the route.

But opponents argue that those councils only have authority over on-reserve matters, as artifacts of the colonial system under the Indian Act.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Hamilton railway blockade disbanded after protesters receive injunction notices Hamilton railway blockade disbanded after protesters receive injunction notices

The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed Indigenous rights and title over unceded land, territory that Wet’suwet’en opponents say only hereditary chiefs have authority over.

A B.C. Supreme Court injunction against the opponents was granted on Dec. 31 but enforcement was held to allow dialogue between all parties. However, talks broke off and arrests began in early February. On Feb. 12, two Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs launched a constitutional challenge of fossil fuel projects, calling for the Federal Court to declare that Canada is constitutionally obliged to meet international climate change targets which they believe would cancel approvals for the Coastal GasLink project.

3:21 Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government ministers meet in northern B.C. over pipeline dispute Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government ministers meet in northern B.C. over pipeline dispute

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Simon Little and The Canadian Press’s Michelle McQuigge.