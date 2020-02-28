Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government to restrict flavoured vapes in effort to curb youth consumption

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 1:26 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 1:49 pm
Poll: Many Canadians support raising legal age for vaping
WATCH ABOVE: Poll: Many Canadians support raising legal age for vaping. (Dec. 23, 2019)

TORONTO – Ontario will restrict the sale of vape flavours and high nicotine e-cigarettes in a bid to address youth vaping, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced Friday.

The government also plans to expand prevention efforts and bolster services to help people quit vaping.

“As we learned more about the alarming increase in youth vaping, one thing has become abundantly clear: we need to do more,” she said. “Indeed, the early evidence is quite concerning.”

READ MORE: Vaping rate among Ontario teens doubled in 2 years, survey shows

Elliott cited recent studies that show youth vaping in Canada has increased 74 per cent in just one year, and that nearly one in five Grade 12 students report using an e-cigarette in the previous year.

Most of Ontario’s proposed new regulations are expected to come into effect May 1, and include restricting the sale of flavoured vape products to specialty vape and cannabis retail stores, which already only serve customers 19 and older. Products with menthol, mint and tobacco would be exempted.

Story continues below advertisement

But Elliott is also calling on the federal government to create a national tax on vaping products.

READ MORE: Ontario government considering ban on flavoured vaping products

“We know that young people are more price sensitive than other consumers,” she said. “Higher prices would also further deter youth who have never smoked from trying vaper products in the first place.”

Alberta announced this week that it will be implementing its own 20 per cent tax on vaping devices and liquids to discourage youth. But Elliott said a national tax is the best approach because it would minimize the regulatory burden on small business owners and ensure consistency across the country.

Ontario previously banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations on Jan. 1.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentVapingChristine Elliottteen vapingVapesOntario Vapingflavoured vapingteenagers vaping
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.