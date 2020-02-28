Winnipeg teacher charged with sexually exploiting a student at Grant Park High School

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a teacher with sexual exploitation after they said she carried on a sexual relationship with a high school student.

Police say the 27-year-old woman now charged was working at Grant Park High School when the offences happened between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.

Investigators say the victim is a 16-year-old student from the school.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said police aren’t identifying the gender of the student in order to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

“There are some other students who are potentially victims as well — charges may get broadened,” he said, adding several students have been interviewed by police.

“We want to protect everyone’s identity, not just the specific victim, but any students we would have interviewed as witnesses.”

The woman is charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and supply liquor to a minor.

She has since been released with strict conditions.

Those conditions include not to contact the victim, not to possess or access any device capable of accessing the internet, not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, and not to seek, obtain or continue working or volunteering in any capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority with a person under the age of 18.

