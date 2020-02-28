Mom claims 7th-grade son was videotaped using bathroom: ‘He was violated’

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida woman was appalled to find out her seventh-grade son was videotaped while using his school’s bathroom.

While using the washroom at Baldwin Junior-Senior High School in Jacksonville, the unnamed boy was allegedly videotaped, and then relentlessly bullied by his peers on Feb. 13.

“I’m extremely upset about what happened,” mom Latasha Gray told NBC-affiliate News Center Maine . “He doesn’t want to be in class, he doesn’t want to go to school, he asks me every day now [if] I want to home-school him.”

READ MORE: Instead of going to Disneyland, bullied boy’s family to give fund money to charity

“My son was video-recorded while using the restroom … unbeknownst to him,” she said.

According to Gray, her son said he was finishing up in a bathroom stall when he heard giggling from above him. He looked up to see students filming him.

“He was violated,” Gray said.

Story continues below advertisement

4:21 Ask The Doctor: Bullying Ask The Doctor: Bullying

READ MORE: ‘I don’t want handcuffs!’ — Body cam shows police arresting girl, 6, at school

To make matters worse, the publication reported, the video was sent to other students and posted on social media.

“It was airdropped to other students and posted online for other people to see,” Gray said, referencing a cellphone function that allows Apple users to share files without Wifi.

“Before school even let out, all the students were talking about it laughing and picking on him.”

READ MORE: Dog treads water for 11 hours, leading to owner’s rescue after boat capsizes in Australia

The Duval County School Board released a statement to NBC-affiliate broadcast station On Your Side, which reads: “Baldwin immediately referred this matter to law enforcement and worked with police to investigate and ensure appropriate action took place. The school has also been in communication with the families of the students to discuss continued intervention.”

“Mental and emotional health resources are available for all students, and we encourage parents and students to reach out to their school leadership for assistance in getting connected to care.”

According to News Center Maine, the student who did the filming was suspended for five days.

Story continues below advertisement

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca