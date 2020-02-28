Frankie Muniz marries longtime girlfriend Paige Price in Arizona wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Frankie Muniz and longtime girlfriend Paige Price officially got married in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum wore a burgundy suit, white shirt and black tie while Price wore a white lace gown, according to Us Weekly.

Muniz, 34, and Price, 28, started in dating in 2016.

At the time, the actor revealed that Price was helping him with his memory loss that was caused from driving accidents.

Recently, Muniz revealed that he doesn’t remember most of his time acting in Malcolm, following a series of head injuries.

The actor, who suffered a serious car crash in 2009 while competing as a professional race car driver, revealed the news of his memory loss in his rehearsal video for Dancing With the Stars.

Muniz said he has suffered at least nine concussions and a “fair amount of mini-strokes,” which he said might have resulted in his severe memory loss.

He said he can’t remember most of the things he’s experienced in his life, including the six years on Malcolm.

“Truth is, I don’t remember much [of my time on Malcolm],” Muniz said. “It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

Muniz and Price announced their engagement in November 2018.

“It’s going to be small,” Muniz told US Weekly about his wedding after getting engaged. “We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

Price posted a very emotional Instagram message as well following the engagement.

The wedding weekend was topped off with a family trip to watch the Arizona Coyotes. “Thank you so much @arizonacoyotes for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!” Muniz wrote on Instagram.

“From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance,” he said in an interview with People. “Everything was just so us.”

— With files from Katie Scott and Chris Jancelewicz