Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Frankie Muniz marries longtime girlfriend Paige Price in Arizona wedding

By Jamie Samhan ETCanada.com
Posted February 28, 2020 11:32 am
Updated February 28, 2020 11:34 am
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's 'Ones to Watch' at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's 'Ones to Watch' at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. C Flanigan/WireImage

Frankie Muniz and longtime girlfriend Paige Price officially got married in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum wore a burgundy suit, white shirt and black tie while Price wore a white lace gown, according to Us Weekly.

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz dances shirtless in Instagram video

Muniz, 34, and Price, 28, started in dating in 2016.

At the time, the actor revealed that Price was helping him with his memory loss that was caused from driving accidents.

Recently, Muniz revealed that he doesn’t remember most of his time acting in Malcolm, following a series of head injuries.

The actor, who suffered a serious car crash in 2009 while competing as a professional race car driver, revealed the news of his memory loss in his rehearsal video for Dancing With the Stars.

Story continues below advertisement

Muniz said he has suffered at least nine concussions and a “fair amount of mini-strokes,” which he said might have resulted in his severe memory loss.

He said he can’t remember most of the things he’s experienced in his life, including the six years on Malcolm.

“Truth is, I don’t remember much [of my time on Malcolm],” Muniz said. “It almost feels like it wasn’t me.”

READ MORE: Frankie Muniz engaged to Paige Price

Muniz and Price announced their engagement in November 2018.

“It’s going to be small,” Muniz told US Weekly about his wedding after getting engaged. “We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

Story continues below advertisement

Price posted a very emotional Instagram message as well following the engagement.

View this post on Instagram

When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..

A post shared by Paige Muniz (@pogmuniz) on

The wedding weekend was topped off with a family trip to watch the Arizona Coyotes. “Thank you so much @arizonacoyotes for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!” Muniz wrote on Instagram.

 

Story continues below advertisement

“From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance,” he said in an interview with People. “Everything was just so us.”

With files from Katie Scott and Chris Jancelewicz

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Frankie Munizfrankie muniz girlfriendfrankie muniz malcolmfrankie muniz marriedfrankie muniz singlefrankie muniz weddingfrankie muniz wifepaige price
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.