Crime

Cobourg man charged with credit card theft and fraud: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 1:30 pm
A Cobourg man is accused of credit card theft and fraud.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A Cobourg man faces credit card theft and fraud charges following an investigation last month.

On Jan. 25, the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation after a wallet containing a credit card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

READ MORE: Cobourg man charged with credit card fraud after purse left at Port Hope restaurant, police say

Police determined the credit card was later used to make several purchases at various locations in the town.

On Friday, police said they made an arrest in the investigation.

Ryan Conroy, 37, of Cobourg was charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen credit card
  • Two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card
  • Three counts possession of property obtained by crime
  • Three counts of fraud under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with an appearance notice to attend for fingerprints
Conroy was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said.

Conroy was arrested in January in connection to a credit card fraud investigation in Port Hope.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCobourgCobourg Police ServiceCredit Card FraudCredit CardCredit Card Theft
