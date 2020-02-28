Cobourg man charged with credit card theft and fraud: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man faces credit card theft and fraud charges following an investigation last month.

On Jan. 25, the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation after a wallet containing a credit card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

Police determined the credit card was later used to make several purchases at various locations in the town.

On Friday, police said they made an arrest in the investigation.

Ryan Conroy, 37, of Cobourg was charged with:

Possession of a stolen credit card

Two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card

Three counts possession of property obtained by crime

Three counts of fraud under $5,000

Failure to comply with an appearance notice to attend for fingerprints

Conroy was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said.

Conroy was arrested in January in connection to a credit card fraud investigation in Port Hope.

