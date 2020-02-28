Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

North American markets open sharply lower amid growing recession fears

By Medha Singh Reuters
Posted February 28, 2020 10:04 am
COVID-19 prompts new warnings in U.S.
The spread of COVID-19 will be inevitable in the U.S., according to that country's health officials. Jackson Proskow looks at the Trump administration's mixed messages, and how the financial markets are responding.

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped equities amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has raised fears of a possible global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 495.81 points, or 1.92 per cent, at the open to 25,270.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.86 points, or 2.08 per cent, at 2,916.90. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 296.74 points, or 3.46 per cent, to 8,269.74 at the opening bell.

READ MORE: Dow Jones sinks nearly 1,200 points amid coronavirus worries, worst 1-day drop since 2011

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 499.92 points to 16,217.52 at 9:50 am ET.

Trading on major Canadian exchanges resumed on Friday morning after being suspended on Thursday following what TMX Group, which operates the exchanges, said was a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of its trading engine.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Toronto stock exchange halts trading over technical issue, says systems ‘ready’ for Friday

The trouble on the exchange came amid heaving trading as investors have been selling off stocks amid fears that the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in China will hurt the global
economy.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19TSXTMXS&P 500Dow Jones Industrial Averagefinancial marketsS&P/TSX composite indexGlobal Recession
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.