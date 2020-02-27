Menu

Canada

Toronto stock exchange halts trading due to technical issue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 2:43 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 2:49 pm
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013.
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Several indexes owned by TMX Group Ltd. have been halted due to a technical issue.

The company said Thursday afternoon via its Twitter account that a technical halt has been declared on the TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges.

READ MORE: Dow drops more than 1,000 points Monday amid surge in COVID-19 cases

It added that the market will remain in a “pre-open” state until further notice in order to allow traders to manage orders.

This will allow trades to be managed prior to the re-opening of the market.

Investors are currently unable to enter, modify or cancel orders, the company said.

TMX said it is investigating the problem and will update clients when a re-opening time is established.

Advice to stock market investors: keep your eye on the spread of COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
