Crime

Heavy Regina police presence in Harbour Landing leads to multiple arrests

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 7:47 pm
A Regina police officer on the scene of a weapons-related call Thursday on the 4700 block of Gordon Road .
A Regina police officer on the scene of a weapons-related call Thursday on the 4700 block of Gordon Road .

The Regina Police Service say multiple people are in custody following a complaint involving a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Gordon Road at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

A Regina police officer is seen exiting a home following a complaint involving a firearm
A Regina police officer is seen exiting a home following a complaint involving a firearm

Multiple people were seen going into a home. A cap gun was later discovered by officers.

Police say multiple people were taken into custody and charges are pending.

At least nine police cruisers were on the scene on Gordon Road following a complaint involving a firearm
At least nine police cruisers were on the scene on Gordon Road following a complaint involving a firearm

No other information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated as more information is provided.

