Heavy Regina police presence in Harbour Landing leads to multiple arrests

The Regina Police Service say multiple people are in custody following a complaint involving a firearm.
Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Gordon Road at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Multiple people were seen going into a home. A cap gun was later discovered by officers.
Police say multiple people were taken into custody and charges are pending.
No other information has been provided at this time. This story will be updated as more information is provided.
