B.C. charity group hoping for ‘giant’ turnout for new blanket drive

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. non-profit is hoping for a giant turnout to an event collecting blankets for those in need on Friday.

Blanket BC is partnering with the Vancouver Giants for the first time at the Friday home game, with the goal of collecting 2,500 blankets for charity.

“Our hope honestly is for the Vancouver Giants to win — we want to keep that win streak alive,” said Blanket BC executive director Gergory Ould.

READ MORE: Kelowna boy using school mantra to spread kindness

“But beside that, honestly and all joking aside, we would like to collect 2,500 blankets. It may not seem like a lot to some, but 2,500 blankets will be able to reach every community across the Lower Mainland.”

Ould said the group is also collecting warm clothing — socks, toques, mittens and gloves — along with small cash donations.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the items will then be distributed to shelter programs and families in need across the Fraser Valley and Vancouver.

1:47 32nd Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast 32nd Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast

“These particular blankets are going to go to regional, local shelter programs to help with their fight against homelessness, loneliness and poverty,” he said.

“We’re just doing our very best to collect as much warmth and help people in need.”

READ MORE: Donors gift 15 tonnes of toys and thousands of dollars at annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast

Blanket BC has been collecting warm items for more than 14 years, and says it has distributed more than 450,000 blankets since then.

The group is known for its annual November “Drive on the Line” campaign when it collects blankets along the Canada Line.

The group will begin collecting items at 6 p.m. outside the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Feb. 28.