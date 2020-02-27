Communauto continues to expand car-sharing services in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Communauto is adding 700 vehicles to its service across Canada.

The car-sharing company says its services are in higher demand than ever. With its newest purchases it will now have 3,000 vehicles in service.

The cities that will benefit the most from the expansion are Montreal, Québec, Halifax, Ottawa, Edmonton and Toronto. City officials in Montreal say they’re excited with local expansion plans which they believe benefit all Montrealers.

“Carsharing and free-floating vehicles significantly reduce the use of the solo car. Our administration hopes to encourage the deployment of these services on the territory of Montreal,” said Éric Alan Caldwell, City of Montreal’s executive committee for urban planning and mobility.

“The fact that users can now park a vehicle in front of downtown parking metres is a concrete example of regulatory changes we have made to develop an efficient and user friendly model,”

In Montreal alone, Communauto is adding 150 cars for its station-based users and 325 cars for the free-floating service. Of the new vehicles, 120 have already been deployed on Montreal roads since January.

Communauto is now expanding into the LaSalle and part of the Ahunstic Cartierville boroughs.

“Communauto is always growing since long time but we accelerate our growth in terms of cars in Montreal since ShareNow and Car2Go is leaving,” said vice-president Marco Viviani.

Communauto is looking to continue to expand their service all over Montreal, with many neighborhoods still not covered.

