Car2Go

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, to cease all North American service in 2020

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 2:49 pm
Car2go pulling out of Calgary, other North American cities
WATCH: (Aired Sept. 27, 2019) Popular ride-sharing service Car2Go is ceasing operations in Calgary on Oct. 31, leaving many Calgarians frustrated and looking for a new option.

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, says it is ceasing operations in North America in February 2020.

The car-sharing service currently operates in two Canadian cities — Vancouver and Montreal. In September, the company said it was pulling operations in Calgary.

Car2Go drives away from Toronto, cites over-regulation
Car2Go drives away from Toronto, cites over-regulation

Earlier this year, the company merged with car-share service DriveNow to form Share Now.

At the time, the company said Vancouver had the biggest fleet and highest membership in North America.

The company said it will also shutter operations in London, Brussels and Florence, but continue to operate in 18 other European cities.

— With files from Nadia Stewart

