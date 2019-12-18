Share Now, formerly Car2Go, to cease all North American service in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, says it is ceasing operations in North America in February 2020.

The car-sharing service currently operates in two Canadian cities — Vancouver and Montreal. In September, the company said it was pulling operations in Calgary.

Earlier this year, the company merged with car-share service DriveNow to form Share Now.

At the time, the company said Vancouver had the biggest fleet and highest membership in North America.

The company said it will also shutter operations in London, Brussels and Florence, but continue to operate in 18 other European cities.

— With files from Nadia Stewart

