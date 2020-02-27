Hiring for top job at New Brunswick libraries under fire by opposition

Send this page to someone via email

The Opposition Liberals are calling on the New Brunswick government to rescind the hiring of the new executive director of the province’s Public Library Service.

They say Kevin Cormier has no qualifications to run the 64 public libraries, a post that comes with a salary of up to $114,000 per year. The job listing said essential qualifications included a masters degree in library or information studies, but Campbellton-Dalhousie MLA Guy Arseneault says Cormier falls well short of that.

Cormier’s LinkedIn profile says he was at a business school in Toronto for a year and spent two years at the Moncton Flight College.

For seven years he was executive director of the provincially run Kings Landing Historical Settlement near Fredericton, and he worked for a year as an adviser in the executive council office.

Dan Mills, acting deputy minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, says in a statement that Cormier has taken on increasing responsibility in various New Brunswick public service roles, adding that there was no patronage involved in this appointment.

Cormier has not responded to requests for comment.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press Feb. 27, 2020.