Canada
July 25, 2019 2:48 pm
Updated: July 25, 2019 2:52 pm

Public library in New Brunswick offers free snacks to people in need

By Staff The Canadian Press

Julia Stewart, director of the Fredericton Public Library poses with the library’s new Community Fridge on Thursday July 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

A A

The people who run the Fredericton Public Library are hoping to satisfy actual hunger as well as the hunger for knowledge.

They’ve installed a large refrigerator stocked with fresh fruit and other snacks that anyone using the library can access for free.

READ MORE: Smartphone donations are changing the lives of the visually-impaired, CNIB says

Story continues below

Julia Stewart, the library’s director, says staff are often asked if there is anything to eat by students who are studying and homeless people using the library as a place to spend the day.

Dan Weston, co-ordinator of the Fredericton Anti-Poverty Organization, says between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Fredericton live in poverty.

READ MORE: Book borrowed in 1956 is finally returned to New Brunswick library

He says many people need help getting enough food, and that includes seniors and immigrants with large families.

Stewart says the response to the community fridge has been very positive, and the library plans to add a variety of snacks ranging from yogurt to sandwiches.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada
Food Security
Fredericton
Fredericton Public Library
Health
Homelessness
Library
New Brunswick

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.