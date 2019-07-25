Public library in New Brunswick offers free snacks to people in need

The people who run the Fredericton Public Library are hoping to satisfy actual hunger as well as the hunger for knowledge.

They’ve installed a large refrigerator stocked with fresh fruit and other snacks that anyone using the library can access for free.

Julia Stewart, the library’s director, says staff are often asked if there is anything to eat by students who are studying and homeless people using the library as a place to spend the day.

Dan Weston, co-ordinator of the Fredericton Anti-Poverty Organization, says between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Fredericton live in poverty.

He says many people need help getting enough food, and that includes seniors and immigrants with large families.

Stewart says the response to the community fridge has been very positive, and the library plans to add a variety of snacks ranging from yogurt to sandwiches.