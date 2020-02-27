Peterborough man arrested in 2 dine-and-dash incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterbrorough man was arrested Wednesday following alleged incidents of dine-and-dash at two businesses.

Peterborough Police Service say around 11:30 a.m., a man entered a Chemong Road business and allegedly ate some food and had a drink, then left without paying for the goods. The business reported the incident to the police and provided a suspect description.

Police say that later Wednesday, a man entered a Towerhill Road business, had a drink, and attempted to leave without paying. A dispute ensued between employees and the suspect.

Employees called the police, who found the suspect allegedly running from the business. The suspect matched the description from the Chemong Road incident, police say.

Police followed the suspect into another Towerhill Rd. business where a “small struggle” ensued and the man allegedly resisted arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher Kerr, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested for two counts of food and lodging fraud, two counts of failure to comply with probation and resisting a peace officer.

Kerr was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

2:44 Roundtable on homelessness and poverty held in Peterborough Roundtable on homelessness and poverty held in Peterborough