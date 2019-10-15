Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly failing to pay for taxi fares, meal in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 1:46 pm
Peterborough police allege the man took multiple cab rides throughout the city and later claimed he didn't have the money to pay for them.
Peterborough police allege the man took multiple cab rides throughout the city and later claimed he didn't have the money to pay for them. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A Warsaw, Ont., man has been accused of skipping out on taxi fares in Peterborough over the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says a man hired a taxi company several times on Friday and Saturday to be taken to different locations in the city. At the end of each fare, police say the man claimed he didn’t have money to pay for the service.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife at taxi driver

On Saturday, police allege the man also failed to pay for food and drink that he had ordered at a Water Street restaurant.

Police say officers were notified after each incident and completed an investigation.

Nathan Lloyd Oimet, 34, of Warsaw, has been arrested and charged with four counts of transportation fraud, one count of food and lodging fraud and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Oimet was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.

