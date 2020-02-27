West Region OPP report around 200 crashes in less than 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

The recent bout of heavy snow has been taking its toll on the roadways, resulting in a dramatic increase in the number of collisions.

West Region Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to slow down during winter weather after there were 90 per cent more collisions in the region last night than usual.

Since 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, West Region OPP said there have been around 200 collisions, some causing serious injury.

That’s compared to a typical night where the average is 20.

“We are encouraging drivers to remember their winter driving behaviours because it’s so incredibly important when the conditions are less than an idea,” said Derek Rogers, Media Relations Coordinator for West Region OPP.

“We have had spring-like conditions for some time now, and we get this blast of winter, so perhaps some drivers have forgotten the winter driving conditions.”

Rogers is reminding all drivers to slow down and give other vehicles plenty of space, so there is enough time to respond to situations on the road.

