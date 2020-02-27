RCMP allege man used rubber chicken during Tim Hortons robbery

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are hoping to identify a man who allegedly used a rubber chicken to help him steal from a Tim Hortons in southern Alberta earlier this month.

Police allege the man placed a rubber chicken over a donation box sitting on the front counter and used the prop to conceal the box as he left the business.

The incident, which happened at the Tim Hortons in Airdrie on Feb. 11, was captured on camera.

On Thursday, RCMP released a picture of the suspect, who they described as wearing a blue sweater or jacket, a balaclava and “holding a rubber chicken.”

On Feb. 11, 2020 at approximately 1:22 p.m., RCMP allege a male suspect placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it, and left the business. RCMP handout

It’s unknown how much money was in the donation box.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.