Four people charged in connection with Hamilton Wet’suwet’en solidarity rail blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested four people allegedly involved in the blockade of the rail tracks by the York Boulevard bridge earlier this week.

The protest near Bayview Junction began at around 5 p.m. on Monday, with organizers posting on Facebook that it was in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern British Columbia, as well as those arrested when Ontario Provincial Police dismantled a blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory earlier that day.

READ MORE: Solidarity rail blockade launched in Hamilton after OPP arrests in Tyendinaga

The blockade led to train service being suspended Monday evening and all day Tuesday at Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Hamilton and West Harbour GO stations.

At the height of the protest, there were about 30 people on the tracks and police say they saw two fires started on the lines.

Story continues below advertisement

CN Rail served the protesters with an injunction to leave the site on Monday.

READ MORE: Protesters leave rail blockade in Hamilton after injunction notices delivered

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, they “happily burned” it and remained on the track until peacefully leaving the area at around 5 p.m. the next day.

Hamilton police say they arrested three people on Wednesday evening, and a fourth person turned themself in on Thursday morning.

Thirty-four-year-old Barry Conway, 25-year-old Woodrow Fraser-Boychuck, 35-year-old Patricia Mills, and 38-year-old Erin Warner — all of Hamilton — are charged with two counts of damage to property and two counts of interfering with the lawful use of property.