Rocks and Rings program introduces school children to the game of curling

Send this page to someone via email

You’re never too young to learn how to curl and with the 2020 Brier quickly approaching, Global News went to Welborne Avenue Public School in Kingston, Ont., to check out a new program introducing the sport to youngsters.

The Rocks and Rings program brings the curling rink to the school — it really is an introduction to the sport.

READ MORE: Defending champion Kevin Koe among headliners of strong Brier field

Staff and students at the west end school got their first taste of the program last year. They enjoyed it so much, the parent council went out and bought two sets of equipment for the school.

Derek Taylor heads-up the program. “We’ve been playing it once a week. Two classrooms have been doing it — it’s a great time. They’ve got it figured out.”

2:18 Looking back at Kingston’s first Brier 63 years ago. Looking back at Kingston’s first Brier 63 years ago.

Taylor, a curler himself, is actually the school’s head custodian. For him, the Rocks and Rings program is his way of giving something back to the kids.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grade 3 students we spoke with are enjoying the program and say Taylor’s message is getting across.

One of those students is McKensie McCauley.

“I’ve been learning that there’s eight rocks and that there is the house, which is the target, and there’s so much they can talk about, it’s like never ending.”

“He’s telling us where to throw the rocks, if we’re trying to score and there’s a guard. He can tell us how to spin the rock and where to point it when you throw it,” said Fraser McDonough.

“Some of the fun is because I’m getting better at it and I have too much arm power, so I’m learning how to not use as much and to know exactly how much to use,” said Carter Wight-McPherson.

5:24 The Tir Nan Og unveils its 2020 Curling Brier Blarney Poutine The Tir Nan Og unveils its 2020 Curling Brier Blarney Poutine

School officials began this year’s program a few weeks ago to coincide with the Canadian men’s curling championship to garner more interest in the Brier.