Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Police looking for missing Kitchener teen

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 12:45 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

They say that Fable Linfield was last seen leaving her home near Pioneer Park in Kitchener on Feb. 23.

READ MORE: Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating missing man

She is described as 5’5” tall, around 110 lbs. with black dyed shoulder length hair with bangs. She was wearing a green Vans hooded sweatshirt, jeans and red sandals.

Police say there is a concern for her well-being.

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener teens who went missing in Algonquin Park found safe

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeFable LinfieldFable Linfield missingKitchener teen missingMissing Kitchener teen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.