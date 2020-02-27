Waterloo Police looking for missing Kitchener teen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

They say that Fable Linfield was last seen leaving her home near Pioneer Park in Kitchener on Feb. 23.

She is described as 5’5” tall, around 110 lbs. with black dyed shoulder length hair with bangs. She was wearing a green Vans hooded sweatshirt, jeans and red sandals.

Police say there is a concern for her well-being.

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener teens who went missing in Algonquin Park found safe

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement