Macaulay Culkin joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast for the 10th season of American Horror Story (AHS), which includes Macaulay Culkin.
Murphy shared a list of the cast to his Instagram in a short video of waves crashing and names appearing in the sky above the water.
The cast will include previous season stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.
Season 10 will also bring back Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who didn’t take part in last season for the first time in the series.
Many fans of AHS took to Twitter once the cast for Season 10 was announced.
This will be Culkin’s first series-regular role on TV. He has made guest appearances on Robot Chicken, Kings and Dollface.
The Home Alone actor recently spoke to Esquire in a rare interview and opened up about taking a break from acting.
“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s–t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s–t. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”
It was recently announced that AHS will stay with FX through Season 13.
“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”
Season 10 will premiere later in 2020.
COMMENTS