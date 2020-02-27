Menu

Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 2:55 pm
Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. Premiere of Gravitas Ventures' 'Changeland' at ArcLight Hollywood on June 3, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.
Macaulay Culkin attends the L.A. Premiere of Gravitas Ventures' 'Changeland' at ArcLight Hollywood on June 3, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast for the 10th season of American Horror Story (AHS)which includes Macaulay Culkin.

Murphy shared a list of the cast to his Instagram in a short video of waves crashing and names appearing in the sky above the water.

The cast will include previous season stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

READ MORE: Macaulay Culkin opens up about ‘normal friendship’ with Michael Jackson

Season 10 will also bring back Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who didn’t take part in last season for the first time in the series.

View this post on Instagram

#AHSSeason10

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Many fans of AHS took to Twitter once the cast for Season 10 was announced.

This will be Culkin’s first series-regular role on TV. He has made guest appearances on Robot ChickenKings and Dollface.

The Home Alone actor recently spoke to Esquire in a rare interview and opened up about taking a break from acting.

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s–t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s–t. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

READ MORE: Seth Green on ‘Robot Chicken’s’ 10th Season and 200th episode

It was recently announced that AHS will stay with FX through Season 13.

“Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman said in a statement in January.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

Season 10 will premiere later in 2020.

