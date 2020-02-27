Macaulay Culkin joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast for the 10th season of American Horror Story (AHS), which includes Macaulay Culkin.

Murphy shared a list of the cast to his Instagram in a short video of waves crashing and names appearing in the sky above the water.

The cast will include previous season stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Season 10 will also bring back Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who didn’t take part in last season for the first time in the series.

Many fans of AHS took to Twitter once the cast for Season 10 was announced.

Everyone when they found out Macaulay Culkin was going to be in season 10 of #AHS pic.twitter.com/wzbnXyS4xl — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) February 26, 2020

I took a few seasons off from #americanhorrorstory but it looks like they found a way to pull me right back in with this #MacaulayCulkin casting news. Side note, 10th season??? pic.twitter.com/X9bvx9y4VV — Paul's Brief Podcast (@PaulsBrief) February 26, 2020

SARAH PAULSON IS BACK THE SUPREME IS BACK #ahs10 pic.twitter.com/uOOWxxvSDd — DAKOTA ⚡️ (@tender_DMJ) February 26, 2020

so you’re telling me sarah paulson, evan peters, kathy bates, finn wittrock, lily rabe, AND macaulay culkin will be in ahs season 10?? i stay winning pic.twitter.com/1ZhThEClfm — ☼ (@notesonacf) February 26, 2020

kathy bates, sarah paulson, evan peters and lily rabe officially confirmed for #ahs10 pic.twitter.com/CYg58ptLg2 — marzia (@tolkienxweisz) February 26, 2020

the theme of #AHS season 10 should be about Macaulay Culkin who has become agoraphobic and has refused to go outside since he was left home alone as a kid and had to battle two burglars…but now his house is possessed by demons pic.twitter.com/i1hTmSuhCm — bawbby (@bawbbysdead) February 26, 2020

Macaulay Culkin joining season 10 of American Horror Story now I'm totally interested in this even more now this is huge news great casting #AHS — Jay Havoc (@jay_havoc37) February 26, 2020

I need to see this!

Macaulay Culkin is going to be on season ten of #AmericanHorrorStory pic.twitter.com/xdZHEOxuKA — 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐚 (@Mirth4_) February 26, 2020

me when “Evan Peters” appeared in the teaser for #AHS10 pic.twitter.com/eCEhKogP6T — 𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕪 🌑 (@brittanyland_) February 26, 2020

the way I’m already looking forward to seeing Sarah Paulson’s entrance in #AHS10– I’m sure it’ll be *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/QDEzRYpcsT — rizzy ⚢ (@sarahpaulsbean) February 26, 2020

Me: “I’m so over American Horror Story” Ryan Murphy: *Drops season 10 cast* Me:#AHS10 pic.twitter.com/1G8yphixbU — 𝒜𝓂𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒸𝒶𝓃 𝒲𝒽𝑜𝓇𝑒 𝒮𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓎🐝 (@Krissonce) February 26, 2020

This will be Culkin’s first series-regular role on TV. He has made guest appearances on Robot Chicken, Kings and Dollface.

The Home Alone actor recently spoke to Esquire in a rare interview and opened up about taking a break from acting.

“I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s–t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s–t. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush.”

It was recently announced that AHS will stay with FX through Season 13.

“Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman said in a statement in January.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

Season 10 will premiere later in 2020.