Snow squall advisory issued for City of Kawartha Lakes: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the City of Kawartha Lakes with snow squalls expected Thursday afternoon.
Issued around 9:35 a.m. Thursday, the weather advisory says snow squalls off Georgian Bay are expected to affect most of the municipality including Lindsay and Fenelon Falls. The squalls are expected to continue into Friday.
“While the snow squall warning criteria of 15 centimetres in 12 hours is not expected to be reached, there will be periods of suddenly reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow,” the advisory states. “Travel will be hazardous at times.”
Most of central Ontario was under a winter storm warning which started on Wednesday afternoon. The warning was lifted around 9 a.m. Thursday.
COMMENTS