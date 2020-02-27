Menu

Weather

Snow squall advisory issued for City of Kawartha Lakes: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:49 am
Updated February 27, 2020 11:51 am
Snow squalls on Thursday are expected for the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the City of Kawartha Lakes with snow squalls expected Thursday afternoon.

Issued around 9:35 a.m. Thursday, the weather advisory says snow squalls off Georgian Bay are expected to affect most of the municipality including Lindsay and Fenelon Falls. The squalls are expected to continue into Friday.

READ MORE: Toronto at risk for snow squalls, blowing snow Thursday

“While the snow squall warning criteria of 15 centimetres in 12 hours is not expected to be reached, there will be periods of suddenly reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow,” the advisory states. “Travel will be hazardous at times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Most of central Ontario was under a winter storm warning which started on Wednesday afternoon. The warning was lifted around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 amid snow squalls
