Snow squall advisory issued for City of Kawartha Lakes: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the City of Kawartha Lakes with snow squalls expected Thursday afternoon.

Issued around 9:35 a.m. Thursday, the weather advisory says snow squalls off Georgian Bay are expected to affect most of the municipality including Lindsay and Fenelon Falls. The squalls are expected to continue into Friday.

“While the snow squall warning criteria of 15 centimetres in 12 hours is not expected to be reached, there will be periods of suddenly reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow,” the advisory states. “Travel will be hazardous at times.”

Weather Advisory in effect today for Fenelon Falls and Lindsay: Snowsqualls developing off of Georgian Bay are expected and can rapidly affect visibility. Peterborough could see some lake effect snow action as well this afternoon and evening. @CHEXNewswatch — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) February 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Most of central Ontario was under a winter storm warning which started on Wednesday afternoon. The warning was lifted around 9 a.m. Thursday.

1:44 Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 amid snow squalls Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 amid snow squalls