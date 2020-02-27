Howard Stern calls out staffer for ‘racist’ BTS, coronavirus comments

Howard Stern, of the much-beloved The Howard Stern Show, is no stranger to crude remarks or controversy, but even he drew the line after one of his so-called “a–hole” staffers, Salvatore “Sal” Governale, suggested global K-Pop sensation BTS was carrying the new coronavirus.
The critically acclaimed broadcaster was among many — including the BTS Army and his own listeners — to criticize the show’s longtime writer and “Phony Phone Caller” earlier this week after making a “racist” remark about the South Korean septet, according to Variety.
Along with co-host Robin Quivers, Governale and some of his other frequent, comedic guests, Stern, 66 — who is an avid germaphobe — spoke about the outbreak of COVID-19 and the global concern surrounding its rapid spread during Monday’s episode of the SiriusXM radio show.
Stern used the topic of conversation as a way to call out Governale for a comment he made previously, claiming that BTS and their team had put the staff at Sirius’s New York City-based headquarters at risk of catching the virus after making a special appearance on The Howard Stern Show last Friday.
“He was like every a–hole,” added the host, reminding his listeners that the virus was spawned out of China and not South Korea — where BTS are based.
“I’m super paranoid about diseases and germs, but you came off as racist,” said Stern to Governale, who has appeared on the show since 1996.
In response to being called out, Governale brazenly re-iterated his remarks. He said: “These people are travelling, they’re not locals, they’re going from country, to country, to country. It’s a dangerous situation. You got to look at it that way — they’re on airplanes, they’re in hotels.”
“I walked into the lobby and it was like Chinatown,” he added. “Out of control. There were so many Asian people.”
Quivers, 67, chimed in with her own perspective saying that BTS “are touring all the time,” as any other musical guest on The Howard Stern Show tends to be.
Longtime producer Gary Dell’Abate backed Quivers’ comment, adding, “Every celebrity who walks through the door is travelling all over the world… not just Asians.”
Upon hearing Governale’s comments, a mass wave of angered BTS fans and Howard Stern Show listeners took to social media expressing frustration, calling the writer things like “xenophobic” and “disgusting.”
“I got so many emails about what an idiot you are for avoiding a Korean boy band,” said Stern to Governale on-air.
Here’s what some Twitter fans had to say about the “racist” remarks:
“Hey Sal, I’m Chinese, so obviously I’m laced with the coronavirus. I hope you don’t mind if I drop by your office sometime this week and sneeze in your f–king face,” tweeted another infuriated user.
Though the Boy with Luv singers’ fans, for the most part, have spoken for them already, BTS has not yet made comment regarding the controversy.
BTS’ appearance on The Howard Stern Show will air next week in conjunction with the release of their seventh and latest album, Map of the Soul: 7.
The album is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.
Additionally, physical variants of Map of the Soul: 7 can now be purchased online.
