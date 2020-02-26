OHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

LONDON, Ont. – Jason Willms scored the winner at 4:32 of overtime as the London Knights edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.
Connor McMichael, Antonio Stranges and Billy Moskal also scored for the Knights (39-15-2).
Daniil Chayka, Keegan Stevenson and Ben McFarlane found the back of the net for the Storm (30-19-8).
Brett Brochu kicked out 27 shots for London.
Nico Daws made 37 saves for Guelph, which picked up a point in its ninth straight game (6-0-3).
ATTACK 7 BULLDOGS 6 (OT)
HAMILTON — Carter Robertson and Adam McMaster had two goals apiece, with McMaster’s second coming in overtime to lift Owen Sound (28-22-7) over the Bulldogs (24-26-8).
—
WOLVES 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brad Chenier scored twice in regulation before assisting on Macauley Carson’s winner to lead Sudbury (31-26-1) past his former team, the Battalion (14-39-4).
—
FIREBIRDS 8 STING 2
SARNIA, Ont. — Jack Wismer struck twice and Cody Morgan tacked on four assists as Flint (38-18-2) hammered the Sting (20-32-6).
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.
