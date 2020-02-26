OHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

LONDON, Ont. – Jason Willms scored the winner at 4:32 of overtime as the London Knights edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Connor McMichael, Antonio Stranges and Billy Moskal also scored for the Knights (39-15-2).

Daniil Chayka, Keegan Stevenson and Ben McFarlane found the back of the net for the Storm (30-19-8).

Brett Brochu kicked out 27 shots for London.

Nico Daws made 37 saves for Guelph, which picked up a point in its ninth straight game (6-0-3).

ATTACK 7 BULLDOGS 6 (OT)

HAMILTON — Carter Robertson and Adam McMaster had two goals apiece, with McMaster’s second coming in overtime to lift Owen Sound (28-22-7) over the Bulldogs (24-26-8).

Story continues below advertisement

—

WOLVES 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brad Chenier scored twice in regulation before assisting on Macauley Carson’s winner to lead Sudbury (31-26-1) past his former team, the Battalion (14-39-4).

—

FIREBIRDS 8 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Jack Wismer struck twice and Cody Morgan tacked on four assists as Flint (38-18-2) hammered the Sting (20-32-6).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.

View link »