Some Planet Organic employees in Edmonton ‘temporarily laid off’: CEO

Global News has confirmed that some Edmonton workers at the Planet Organic grocery store chain have been laid off.

In a statement, CEO Alan Thompson said: “We have temporarily laid off some of our employees. This was an action that we needed to take while we finalize our restructuring.”

It is not clear how many employees were laid off and for how long.

Back in January, some shelves at Planet Organic in Edmonton were noticeably empty. Several Alberta vendors, including Honest Dumplings, Happy Camel and Pinocchio Ice Cream, said they have been waiting months for the store to pay them.

In one case, a vendor reported being owed as much as $30,000. Another vendor filed a lawsuit against the company.

At the time, Thompson said Planet Organic was working on a solution but that it was taking much longer than anticipated.