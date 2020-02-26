$10 million staff accommodations huge draw for potential Big White employees

Send this page to someone via email

Every year, amazing snow conditions, ski-in, ski-out convenience and village lifestyle attracts hundreds of employees to Big White.

This winter season, the B.C. ski resort is introducing new staff accommodations near the Black Forest ski lift.

“For us to now be able to highlight attractive, new and well-appointed accommodations puts us in a very competitive hiring position versus other resorts in B.C.” said Bill Slaney, Big White’s human resources and employee experience advisor.

The new buildings near the Black Forest chairlift can accommodate 192 staff members and also a fitness centre available to all employees.

Each building contains five four-bedroom units, with a common area and kitchen, as well as four studios with washrooms and cooking facilities.

Prior to the staff housing, 98 per cent of accommodations on the mountain were owned by private citizens, with only about 2 per cent owned by Big White.

The new accommodations will combat the shortage of long-term rentals available from private owners, as many have transitioned to renting their property on a night-to-night basis.

The new buildings will give guests and residents easy ski-in, ski-out access to the Black Forest Express Quad and Lara’s Gondola in Happy Valley.

Construction on the $10 million project began in the summer of 2017, with the first buildings completed just in time for the 2018-19 season.

