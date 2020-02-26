Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Innisfil, Ont. searching for witnesses after animal carcass found inside briefcase

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 3:38 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 3:48 pm
On Monday afternoon, an animal carcass was found inside an open briefcase with an antisemitic symbol on it, police say.
On Monday afternoon, an animal carcass was found inside an open briefcase with an antisemitic symbol on it, police say. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

Officers say they’re looking for witnesses following a “suspicious” incident that took place in Innisfil on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., police say they were called to Corner Avenue and Killarney Beach Road after an animal carcass was found inside an open briefcase with an anti-Semitic symbol on it.

READ MORE: Brampton man, 23, charged following reported sexual assault at TangerOutlets in Innisfil, Ont.

The package was removed by employees from the Town of Innisfil, according to police.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Man charged with attempted murder in downtown Peterborough stabbing
Man charged with attempted murder in downtown Peterborough stabbing

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsKillarney Beach roadCorner Avenue InnisfilKillarney Beach Road InnisfilSuspicious incident Innisfil
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.