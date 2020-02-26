Police in Innisfil, Ont. searching for witnesses after animal carcass found inside briefcase

Send this page to someone via email

Officers say they’re looking for witnesses following a “suspicious” incident that took place in Innisfil on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., police say they were called to Corner Avenue and Killarney Beach Road after an animal carcass was found inside an open briefcase with an anti-Semitic symbol on it.

The package was removed by employees from the Town of Innisfil, according to police.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

