Man turns himself in for child pornography after woman attempts to extort him: Regina police

A Regina man turned himself in to police for having child pornography after a woman — who reportedly discovered the files — tried to extort him for money, police say.

On Feb. 23, Jeremy John McMillan went to Regina police saying he was being extorted. McMillan told police his iPad — which had child pornography on it — was stolen by a woman who was allegedly extorting him for money.

Police say they arrested McMillan after being shown the files along with the alleged extortion demands he received.

A day later, police arrested Deandrea Emmalee Moise, 20, of Regina when she allegedly tried to collect the ransom.

Police seized her cellphone and the stolen iPad. They also searched a residence in Regina which led them to find more child pornography.

Police ended up seizing one computer and “many hard drives.”

Both McMillan and Moise are jointly charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Moise faces additional charges of extortion, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both made their first court appearance on Tuesday in Regina provincial court and were released on numerous conditions. They appear back in court on March 17.

