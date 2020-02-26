Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man turns himself in for child pornography after woman attempts to extort him: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 2:33 pm
A Regina man says he was being extorted for money by a woman who allegedly stole his iPad which had child pornography on it.
A Regina man says he was being extorted for money by a woman who allegedly stole his iPad which had child pornography on it. File / Global News

A Regina man turned himself in to police for having child pornography after a woman — who reportedly discovered the files — tried to extort him for money, police say.

On Feb. 23, Jeremy John McMillan went to Regina police saying he was being extorted. McMillan told police his iPad — which had child pornography on it — was stolen by a woman who was allegedly extorting him for money.

Police say they arrested McMillan after being shown the files along with the alleged extortion demands he received.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged after allegedly soliciting nude images of American teen

A day later, police arrested Deandrea Emmalee Moise, 20, of Regina when she allegedly tried to collect the ransom.

Police seized her cellphone and the stolen iPad. They also searched a residence in Regina which led them to find more child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ended up seizing one computer and “many hard drives.”

Both McMillan and Moise are jointly charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Moise faces additional charges of extortion, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both made their first court appearance on Tuesday in Regina provincial court and were released on numerous conditions. They appear back in court on March 17.

Former teacher’s assistant with Durham Catholic school board facing child pornography charges
Former teacher’s assistant with Durham Catholic school board facing child pornography charges
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceRPSExtortionchild pornography chargesRegina Provincial CourtDeandrea Emmalee MoiseJeremy John McMillanman turns himself into policeRegina woman man charged child pornography
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.