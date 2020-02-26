Menu

Vancouver police release photos, video of suspect in seaplane theft

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 12:30 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 12:55 pm
VPD release video of suspect in sea plane theft
Vancouver police have released video footage of the suspect in the seaplane theft from Coal Harbour.

Vancouver police have released photos and video of a suspect in the theft of a seaplane.

Vancouver police say they were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday after a man allegedly tried to steal a seaplane and crashed it into two other aircraft in Coal Harbour.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigating attempted seaplane theft that left several aircraft damaged

Police say the alleged thief, who remains at large, fled on foot after crashing the plane.

“This was a very unique scenario and one our members don’t see every day,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.
]
“This was a very dangerous situation and we are thankful that no one was injured.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, five-feet-10-inches tall with an average build, short brown hair and a slightly receding hairline.

READ MORE: Vancouver seaplane company to test world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft

Police says he was clean-shaven and had a pronounced brow ridge, and was wearing a red long-sleeved zip-up sweater, dark pants and dress shoes.

Police believe that the suspect has a working knowledge of planes and they are urging members of the aviation community and the public to get in touch with police if they recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-0610, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
