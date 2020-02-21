Menu

Vancouver police investigating attempted seaplane theft that left several aircraft damaged

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:48 am
Updated February 21, 2020 12:15 pm
A damaged Harbour Air seaplane in Coal Harbour on Friday. .
A damaged Harbour Air seaplane in Coal Harbour on Friday. . Global News

Vancouver police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to steal a seaplane and crashed it into two other aircraft in Coal Harbour.

Vancouver police say they were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Vancouver seaplane company to test world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft

Police say the alleged thief, who remains at large, fled on foot after crashing the plane.

Photos from the scene show a Harbour Air seaplane with one of its wings badly damaged, and a smaller, Seair seaplane with a wing completely sheared off.

A Seair seaplane with the wing completely sheared off seen in Coal Harbour on Friday.
A Seair seaplane with the wing completely sheared off seen in Coal Harbour on Friday. Global News

Harbour Air said the stolen aircraft belonged to another company, Seair, but that two of its own aircraft were damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Plane crashes in Puget Sound after airline employee stole aircraft at Sea-Tac airport

“The safety and security of passengers is our priority. While some morning flights were re-routed to our Richmond (YVR South) terminal, all flights are now operating,” said spokesperson Samantha Kent in an email.

Global News has requested comment from Seair.

