Solidarity blockade continues on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ont.: OPP

A portion of Highway 6 remained closed Wednesday morning as a result of a solidarity demonstration, according to Haldimand County OPP.

A blockade continues to keep a portion of the highway closed between Argyle Street South and Greens Road, near the Six Nations reserve.

Police say a second blockade, which sprung up in nearby Hagersville on Tuesday, closed the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line for around five hours.

OPP continue to ask commuters to remain patient if they are delayed by the blockade.

On Monday, a member of the Six Nations Community told Global News Radio 900 CHML that the protest began in an attempt to show support for the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are protesting the construction of a large natural gas pipeline through their territory, as well as those in the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory who were arrested by OPP Monday morning.

“We’re here to stand up and fight back against that because you can’t do that to our people and think that it’s OK. You have a whole nation who is rising,” she said.

“Take the time to become educated and aware of why we’re here.”

Caledonia is located southwest of Hamilton and southeast of Brantford.