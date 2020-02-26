Menu

Peterborough man charged with assaulting student paramedic: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 11:25 am
A man is charged with assault of a student paramedic in Peterborough.
A man is charged with assault of a student paramedic in Peterborough.

A Peterborough man faces an assault charge following an incident with a student paramedic on the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service say officers were called to an emergency shelter to assist Peterborough County/City paramedics who were dealing with a patient.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with forcible confinement after incident involving paramedics: police

It’s alleged the patient assaulted a student paramedic who was providing treatment.

The student was not injured, police said.

Jeffrey Robert Allan, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of common assault.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 17.

AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceParamedicPeterborough ParamedicsParamedic assaultedPeterborough emergency shelterstudent paramedic assaulted
