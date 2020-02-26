Peterborough man charged with assaulting student paramedic: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces an assault charge following an incident with a student paramedic on the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service say officers were called to an emergency shelter to assist Peterborough County/City paramedics who were dealing with a patient.

It’s alleged the patient assaulted a student paramedic who was providing treatment.

The student was not injured, police said.

Jeffrey Robert Allan, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of common assault.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 17.

