New COVID-19 case confirmed in Toronto, 5th case in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials have confirmed a new presumptive case of COVID-19 in Toronto.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, health officials said that on Feb. 24, a woman in her 60s went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department with a travel history to Iran.

“As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19,” the statement said.

They added that the woman was discharged the same day and told to self-isolate as part of the protocol.

The virus sample is awaiting confirmation and has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

This is Toronto’s fourth case of the coronavirus and the fifth case in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people in Ontario had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a married couple in Toronto, a Western University student in London, Ont., and another Toronto woman after all of them had recently returned from travelling in China.

Toronto Public Health said it is actively looking at who the woman was in contact with, including following up with the infected individual and her close contacts.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Eileen de Villa, medical officer of health for Toronto, will provide an update on the situation at 12:30 p.m.

More to come.