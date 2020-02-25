Menu

Death of 47-year-old Slocan Valley man ‘involved criminality,’ police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 6:52 pm
Aaron Graham was found dead on Oct. 8, 2019. Police say an autopsy has determined his death "involved criminality.".
Aaron Graham was found dead on Oct. 8, 2019. Police say an autopsy has determined his death "involved criminality.". RCMP handout

Police say that the death of a 47-year-old Slocan Valley man in October “involved criminality.”

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has identified the man as Aaron Graham of Vallican, a small community near Nelson in the West Kootenays.

Graham was found dead on Oct. 8 around 10 p.m. on a private property in the Vallican area.

RCMP say no one has been arrested, and are not releasing additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

