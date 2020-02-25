Death of 47-year-old Slocan Valley man ‘involved criminality,’ police say

Police say that the death of a 47-year-old Slocan Valley man in October “involved criminality.”
The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has identified the man as Aaron Graham of Vallican, a small community near Nelson in the West Kootenays.
Graham was found dead on Oct. 8 around 10 p.m. on a private property in the Vallican area.
RCMP say no one has been arrested, and are not releasing additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.
