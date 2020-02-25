COVID-19: Remaining Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton released

Send this page to someone via email

The remaining Canadians quarantined over a novel coronavirus at a Canadian Forces Base have been released, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

In a statement released Tuesday, the agency confirmed that the remaining 195 people staying at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario were released from their 14-day long quarantines.

The agency also said that the people released Tuesday were aboard the second government chartered flight from Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak which has infected more than 80,000 globally and killed 2,700.

“These repatriated individuals are receiving the same level of support as the previous group of repatriated Canadians who were released from quarantine on February 21,” read the press release.

“The Government of Canada is helping to facilitate their onward travel by providing transportation to Toronto before they continue to their final destination.”

— With files from the Associated Press