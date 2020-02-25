French teachers’ union cancels Thursday’s planned province-wide strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Ontario’s french teachers has cancelled a province-wide strike set for Thursday due to the forecasted inclement weather.

A release by the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) on Twitter states, “this cancellation has nothing to do with bowing down to the demands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members’ safety on picket lines.

“The effectiveness and safety of picket lines could also be compromised, such as icy sidewalks and unplowed sites which could result in unsafe picketing.”

Most of the southern Ontario has been placed under weather warnings by Environment Canada which call for snow to hit the province on Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday morning. While snowfall amounts vary, some regions could see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow.

AEFO has 12,000 members in the French-language elementary and high school system across the province from both Catholic and public boards.

It joined the other three unions in a province-wide strike last Friday.

The union is expected to be back at the bargaining table with the province on Friday.