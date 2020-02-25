Skookum Festival pulls the plug on 2020 event in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Skookum festival won’t be back in 2020.

Organizers have confirmed that they have made the decision not to go ahead with a second year of the Stanley Park event, which had its first and only run in September 2018.

“Cost projections for continuing the event are unsustainable,” said organizers in a statement.

“Although we’re disappointed, we thank the 50,000+ fans who came out and supported the event, which we believe combined one of the world’s most beautiful settings, great music and strong partnerships.”

The Vancouver Park Board said the event had been removed from its 2020 calendar of major events.

The board credited the festival’s cancellation on changes in the event’s ownership and management structure.

“Park Board staff will work with the new ownership and management team should plans emerge for a future festival, and the Board will be duly engaged as more information becomes available.”

In 2019, festival organizers said they were taking a one-year break from the three-day event, but would return in 2020.

A 2019 park board report found that despite rainy weather the event was an “overwhelming success,” with no major medical or safety issues and which generated “important benefits” for the city — including a $17-million boost for the economy.