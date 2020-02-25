Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kingston curling historian looks back at the first time the city hosted a Brier

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 5:15 pm
Looking back at Kingston’s first Brier 63 years ago.
Kingston curling historian looks back at the city's first Brier over six decades ago.

Preparations continue as Kingston gets ready to host the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.

The Canadian men’s curling championship begins on Saturday at the Leon’s Centre, marking the second time the Limestone City has entertained the best in the country.

The first time Kingston hosted the Brier was 63 years ago. Curling Canada has posted a 30-minute video highlighting the tournament in 1957.

2020 Brier organizer says preparations are ahead of schedule
2020 Brier organizer says preparations are ahead of schedule

“It was a real coo and the city really banded together, just like they’re doing right now,” said Kingston curling historian Fran Cooney. “To host it, it was a full city-wide effort.”

Cooney says 11 teams helped to make up the field, with the action taking place at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

Back then, they played 12-end games instead of 10, she explained.

Story continues below advertisement
As the 2020 Brier gets ever closer Global News looks back at Kingston’s curling history
As the 2020 Brier gets ever closer Global News looks back at Kingston’s curling history

But that wasn’t the only difference, Cooney added.

“It is amazing seeing these gentlemen curling on the ice with the swinging corn brooms in perfect harmony. Men wearing beaver coats, some of them smoking cigars on the ice, which of course you don’t see today. And it’s just a totally different time but the competitiveness is exactly the same.”

For the record, Alberta’s Matt Baldwin and his Edmonton team won the 1957 national championship, finishing the five-day tournament undefeated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonCanadian Men's Curling Championship2020 BrierFran Cooney1957Curling Historian63 years ago
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.