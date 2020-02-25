Snowfall warning issued for Belleville, special weather statements issued for Kingston, Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Ontario is bracing for a signficant snowstorm expected to hit Wednesday.

For those in the Belleville region, including Quinte West, that means up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to a snowfall warning issued for the Quinte region.

“Snow is expected to begin early Wednesday morning,” Envrionment Canada said, “and will become heavy late Wednesday afternoon.

“Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday night before tapering to a few flurries Thursday morning.”

For those in the Kingston region, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, cautioning that freezing rain may hit the area Wednesday and turn to snow Wednesday evening.

A warning is issued by the national weather agency when it’s very probable that a weather event is going to happen, whereas a special weather statement indicates the potential for a weather system to produce adverse conditions.

The weather agency is calling for possibly 15 centimetres of snow for the Prince Edward County, Napanee and Kingston regions.

“Snow is expected to begin tonight or early Wednesday morning then change to freezing rain or rain late Wednesday or continue as snow.”

Nevertheless, Environment Canada says there is some uncertainty about how the weather system will affect the Kingston region. The organization is warning those in the Kingston region to be prepared for changing winter driving conditions.

As for those in the Brockville region, the weather agency has also issued a special weather statement for the region, calling for heavy snow, with up to 15 centimetres that could fall over the region Wednesday and continue on until Thursday afternoon.