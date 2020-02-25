Northern Ontario curlers reportedly on board crashed Dryden plane

Send this page to someone via email

A group of curlers from northern Ontario was reportedly on board a plane that crashed Monday afternoon at the Dryden Regional Airport.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash took place just after 4 p.m., when the plane, a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, lost control and left the runway.

The plane was en route to Sioux Lookout, Ont., and there were six passengers on board – including members of the northern Ontario women’s curling team, according to Thunder Bay Newswatch and CKDR in Dryden. Both publications report that curler Krista McCarville and coach Rick Lang were on the plane, with Thunder Bay Newswatch additionally reporting that curler Ashley Sippala was on board.

680 CJOB has reached out to the McCarville team for more information.

Global News has also reached out to Bearskin Airlines, which was the flight operator, and the Transportation Safety Board for comment.

The curlers were headed home from Moose Jaw, Sask., where they competed at the Scotties tournament.

Police said the six passengers and two crew members were safely evacuated from the plane, although two people were taken to the Dryden Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and the OPP continue to investigate along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

