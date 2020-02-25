Menu

Crime

Police seeking suspect after woman touched inappropriately inside London, Ont. business

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 7:20 am
.
. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police are investigating after a woman reported she was touched inappropriately inside a business located near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Fanshawe Park Road.

Police say the incident took place on Feb. 21 around 8:20 p.m.

They say a suspect, unknown to the woman, entered the business after hours, exposing himself and touching the woman inappropriately.

The woman was able to get away without sustaining injuries.

Police are describing the male suspect as between 25 and 35 years of age and roughly six feet tall, with a thin build and a short, dark beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark or grey shirt and tan-coloured pants and was walking northbound toward Fanshawe Park Road from the Adelaide Street business.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

