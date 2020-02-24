Menu

Politics

Lethbridge approves funding for transitional housing

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 10:57 pm
Lethbridge city council approves $425K for transitional housing
WATCH ABOVE: Lethbridge city council has approved spending $425,000 to support the creation of a 20-bed facility for women transitioning out of homelessness, abusive households and addiction. Emily Olsen reports.

Lethbridge city council is moving forward with funding for a new women’s transitional housing project following a unanimous vote Monday afternoon.

“What you saw from council is the recognition that we need to create places for recovery, for treatment, for residents of Lethbridge,” said Coun. Belinda Crowson, “and this is absolutely part of that.”

The $425,000 in spending that council voted to approve will support the creation of a 20-bed facility. Of the funding, $125,000 will come courtesy of the Lethbridge Housing Fund.

The remaining $300,000 in provincial funding will be transferred from the Affordable Housing Municipal Block Funding Program.

READ MORE: Municipal leaders have lots of money questions as they grill Alberta ministers

“These are 20 women that now have a chance, a place to go, and they’ll see hope for the future,” Crowson said. “Housing is something that is such a vital part of dealing with addictions and dealing with vulnerable people.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once you have a house, you have stability, you have support, you can start looking for employment, you can start working on recovery, and this is looking at the continuum of care on the recovery end.”

READ MORE: Alberta NDP voices concern over municipal funding

Streets Alive will independently operate the facility and its programs for women seeking support in transitioning out of homelessness, abusive households and addiction, as well as take care of all operational costs.

The facility will be dedicated to operating as transitional housing for a minimum of 20 years.

politicsHousingLethbridgeCity of Lethbridgelethbridge city councilDetoxScslethbridge housingtransitional housingLethbridge transitional housingmbf
