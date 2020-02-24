Menu

Politics

Ann-Marie Kungl wins Barrie’s Ward 3 byelection: unofficial results

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 9:12 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 9:46 pm
The main entrance to Barrie City Hall.
The main entrance to Barrie City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ann-Marie Kungl has won a byelection to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on Barrie city council, according to unofficial results released by the City.

The results, which still need to be certified, were released by the City of Barrie Monday evening.

According to the City website, Kungl received 542 votes (representing 29.4 per cent of the vote). ​Tanya Saari came second after getting 427 votes.

READ MORE: Voting for Barrie’s Ward 3 byelection opens Thursday

In total, eight candidates were running for the position. The City said only 23.8 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Kungl, a health care professional, was one of nine people who ran to become Ward 1 councillor during the 2018 municipal election. She came in fourth, losing to Clare Riepma.

Story continues below advertisement

The byelection was triggered by the resignation of Doug Shipley, who stepped down after being elected the Conservative MP for Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte during the 2019 federal election.

