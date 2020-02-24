Oliver secondary students prepare for performance of Legally Blonde the Musical

Send this page to someone via email

Singing, dancing and celebrating the power of pink, students at Southern Okanagan Secondary School have been hard at work rehearsing their version of New York’s Broadway show, Legally Blonde.

“It’s almost an operetta style, there are tons and tons of singing and the kids are working their butts off to make it happen,” director Alison Podmorow said. “It’s just a super fun show about a woman finding her own power and I really liked that.”

“The rehearsals can be so draining and boring, but there is something about going out there on stage it’s so fun,” added Riah Podmorow, Vivian. “And having a crowd just makes it so much more fun and easy.”

READ MORE: Salmon Arm musicians tune up ahead of benefit concert

More than 35 students are taking the stage, accompanied by a live band, to tell the story of Elle Woods as she tackles labels at Harvard University to make her dream of being a lawyer come true.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot of classic American stereotypes in this story: you have the fashion-oriented diva, the pompous law professor and the UCLA cheerleaders,” said Aidan Kit, who is playing professor Callahan.

“I think that people kind of see her [Elle Woods] as this super annoying stereotypical blonde,” said Kayah Allen, Elle Woods. “And I think that seeing the progression of her going from that to someone who actually knows who they are and what their purpose is [imporant].”

The story is narrated by a Greek chorus of sorority sisters.

“The music is really good actually and it’s all connected,” said Sydney Meyer, Serena. “There are musical themes that carry through in each of the songs.”

The production of Legally Blonde the Musical takes place March 5, 6 and 7 at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.