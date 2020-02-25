Menu

Health

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation helping bring teddy bears to young patients

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 10:53 am
Some of the teddy bears young patients in Saskatchewan will receive from Teddy Bears Anonymous.
Some of the teddy bears young patients in Saskatchewan will receive from Teddy Bears Anonymous. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/Global News

Some children in hospitals across Saskatchewan may soon have a fuzzy friend to hold their hand.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation recently partnered with non-profit Teddy Bears Anonymous, donating $100,000 to help the cause.

In exchange, Teddy Bears Anonymous distributes plush toys to pint-sized patients.

“To partner with Teddy Bears Anonymous, the Jim Pattison’s Children’s Hospital Foundation can truly provincially get these little teddy bears into the hands of the kids that are going into the hospital, into emergency departments, or being transferred across the province,” said the foundation’s president and CEO, Brynn Boback-Lane.

“It gives them a little sense of comfort when they’re going through a stressful time”

The bears are sterilized and don’t have any pieces that could fall off, like eyes, meaning kids can take their cuddly companions into surgeries with them.

The teddies can help calm children ahead of stressful situations like surgery or hospital stays, and can make them feel safer, the foundation says.

“These teddy bears might look little, but the impact that they have on the child is enormous,” Boback-Lane said.

“Parents are very excited, but the child more so when they have something to hold on to.”

