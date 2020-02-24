Off-duty officer assaulted, makes arrest after witnessing Winnipeg liquor store theft

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer was able to nab a suspect — despite being attacked — minutes after police say a group of thieves robbed a Winnipeg liquor store Sunday.

Police say the off-duty officer witnessed the theft at the Liquor Mart on Dakota Street around 5:06 p.m.

The officer called police for help before following the group of suspects, who had fled the store with a large quantity of alcohol.

Police say the suspects assaulted the officer as he followed them near Sterling Avenue and St. Anne’s Road, but he was able to catch one male suspect.

The others fled and the officer was treated and released from hospital.

A second male suspect was arrested near William Avenue and Harriet Street a few hours later.

Both suspects have been charged and detained.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

