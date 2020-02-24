Menu

Crime

Off-duty officer assaulted, makes arrest after witnessing Winnipeg liquor store theft

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 3:17 pm
Manitoba Liquor Mart wine
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was able to follow a group of suspects after witnessing a liquor store theft Sunday. File / Global News

An off-duty police officer was able to nab a suspect — despite being attacked — minutes after police say a group of thieves robbed a Winnipeg liquor store Sunday.

Police say the off-duty officer witnessed the theft at the Liquor Mart on Dakota Street around 5:06 p.m.

The officer called police for help before following the group of suspects, who had fled the store with a large quantity of alcohol.

Police say the suspects assaulted the officer as he followed them near Sterling Avenue and St. Anne’s Road, but he was able to catch one male suspect.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Liquor Mart to close after brutal assault of employees; ‘secure’ entrance to be built

The others fled and the officer was treated and released from hospital.

A second male suspect was arrested near William Avenue and Harriet Street a few hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects have been charged and detained.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Crime Wave: Liquor thefts become more violent
