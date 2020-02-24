Woman says she was assaulted by Brandon police, IIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a woman’s allegation she was assaulted by Brandon police during an arrest earlier this month.

Brandon police were called to a domestic disturbance Feb. 5 and were arresting a 31-year-old woman when they say she became uncooperative and force was used to take her into custody.

The woman says she was assaulted by the arresting officers.

Brandon police let the Independent Investigation Unit know about the allegations Thursday.

On Monday the IIU said while the allegations do not meet the definition of “serious injury” under its regulations, the watchdog’s director has decided it’s in the public’s interest to investigate.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help investigators is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

1:46 ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout