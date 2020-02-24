Quentin Tarantino becomes a father for the first time at 56

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, for the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick officially became parents, according to the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Pick, 36 — the Israeli actor and model — gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, Feb. 22, according to a representative of the critically acclaimed film director.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child — a baby boy born February 22, 2020,” said the rep to the outlet.

Quentin Tarantino (R), Daniella Pick attend the screening of ‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’ during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

The currently unnamed child was born in Tel-Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, near where the celebrity couple resides, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick started dating in 2009 while he was promoting his much-beloved alternate history war film, Inglourious Basterds in Israel, as reported by THR.

The pair stopped dating briefly before rekindling their romance in 2016 and later getting married in 2018, according to the Times of Israel.

In Nov. 2018, Tarantino and Pick married in a reform Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., near their Beverly Hills home.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' trailer

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby together last August, a month after the worldwide release of Tarantino’s latest blockbuster hit, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) — which Pick was given a cameo role in.

You can see the trailer for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in the video above.